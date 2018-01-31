Tyson Foods invests in firm trying to make meat from cells

Tyson Foods Inc. has invested in a food-tech startup that’s developing methods to produce meat directly from animal cells.

The Arkansas-based company announced Jan. 29 that its venture capital arm, Tyson Ventures, now has a minority stake in Memphis Meats. The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but Memphis Meats says it expects to use the funds to accelerate product development of what the companies call “cultured meat.”

Tyson says the investment reflects the company’s commitment to find new, innovative ways of meeting a growing demand for protein.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to broaden our exposure to innovative, new ways of producing meat, especially since global protein demand has been increasing at a steady rate,” said Justin Whitmore, executive vice president corporate strategy and chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We continue to invest significantly in our traditional meat business, but also believe in exploring additional opportunities for growth that give consumers more choices.”

Memphis Meats is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is developing methods to produce meat from animal cells, which would eliminate the need to breed or slaughter animals.

Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies.