Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Downtown Boise parking rates rose on Feb. 1 (access required)

Downtown Boise parking rates rose on Feb. 1 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 1, 2018 0

Downtown Boise parking rates at meters and ParkBOI garages went up Feb.1. And, for the first time, drivers  have to feed the meters on Saturdays, starting Feb. 3. The city of Boise, which governs parking meters, and the Capital City Development Corp., which owns the six ParkBOI garages, concurrently increased rates. The two coordinated rates to encourage ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo