Idaho Falls Regional Airport director move to Hawaii job

Craig Davis is resigning from his position as Idaho Falls Regional Airport director and moving to Hawaii to work for the Airports Division of the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Davis has been the director of the Idaho Falls airport since 2012.

Davis brought to his job experience in airport operations, safety and security, capital improvements, grant administration, air service development, personnel management, environmental impact, and Fixed-Base Operator management and planning. Among other improvements, Davis oversaw the launch of the Idaho Falls Airport’s rebranding, part of a marketing plan aimed at increasing participation and awareness of the airport’s offerings within the community.