Lauren Bailey, Dave Jones promoted to project managers at Diversified Fluid Solutions

Lauren Bailey and Dave Jones have been promoted to the position of project manager at Diversified Fluid Solutions in Boise.

Bailey and Jones will be directly involved with the coordination and alignment of design, engineering, documentation and related departments to produce complex chemical, fluid and gas systems.

Bailey joined DFS in 2016 as a document control specialist. Previously, Bailey worked as an automated logistics specialist and transportation operator at the Idaho National Guard, doing production and stock control, material transaction processing and trend analysis in the Brigade Support Battalion’s Supply Support Activity. She has also volunteered for the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and is trained in disaster logistics, planning and assessment reporting. She also owned and operated a home remodeling company. Bailey studied criminal justice at Boise State University and general studies at American Military University.

Jones joined DFS in 2014 as a fitter and fabricator, where he managed floor jobs, trained others and worked with engineers to interpret documents and construct plumbing manifolds and tube runs. Prior to that, he was an accessories manager at Peterson Toyota in Boise and held jobs in sales. He also worked at the Idaho Athletic Club and is a personal trainer certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Jones studied criminal justice at Boise State University.