New bill would place restrictions on Idaho bonds, levies

An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would require cities, counties and other taxing districts to wait one year before a failed bond or levy could be placed back on the election ballot.

The House State Affairs agreed to introduce the bill Feb. 1. It must now pass a full hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

It’s not unusual for taxing districts to immediately re-run a bond or levy in the following election if it fails to get enough votes.

Local officials have argued that the funding is critical to providing community services. For examples, schools rely on bonds and levies to help cover operating costs and salaries.

Meanwhile, supporters of the bill counter that communities should be mindful when voters fail to approve a bond or levy and not subjected to aggressive attempts by their government.