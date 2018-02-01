Quantcast
Primary Health will add a pediatric urgent care clinic (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 1, 2018 0

With 17 urgent care/family care clinics in the Treasure Valley, Primary Health Medical Group is now building its first pediatric urgent care clinic. The 18,500-square-foot clinic at Franklin and Eagle roads in Meridian will be nearly triple the size of any other Primary Health facility. Primary Health will have a pediatric clinic and traditional clinic at ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

