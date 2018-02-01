Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Warm Springs Apartments take shape (access required)

Warm Springs Apartments take shape (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 1, 2018 0

A set of 21 apartments in two buildings is under construction off Warm Spring Road next to the Idaho History Center and a short walk from the Idaho Botanical Gardens. The first three-story building of the Warm Springs Apartments should be ready for tenants in June, with the second building starting construction once the weather warms ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo