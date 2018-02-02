Quantcast
Christopher Boyd joins McConnell Wagner Sykes + Stacey

By: IBR Staff February 2, 2018 0

christopher-boyd-copyChristopher Boyd has joined McConnell Wagner Sykes + Stacey PLLC as an associate. Boyd is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law. His practice is focused on commercial and civil litigation including construction, real estate, employment, and personal injury law. Chris brings extensive trial experience, having prosecuted 38 criminal jury trials to verdict prior to joining the firm. Chris is an U.S. Army veteran and served an 18-month combat tour with distinction during Operation Iraqi Freedom III.

