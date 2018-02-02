Dylan Eaton, Amy Lombardo named shareholders in Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Boise office

Dylan A. Eaton and Amy A. Lombardo have been named shareholders in Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Boise office.

Eaton is a member of the firm’s Litigation, Healthcare and Employment Law Departments and maintains a general civil litigation practice concentrating on employment law, commercial litigation, medical and professional malpractice defense, and civil rights lawsuits. He also drafts employment documents and provides advice on employment law issues. Eaton graduated from Seattle University School of Law with a juris doctorate degree in 2003. He has been practicing law for 14 years. Prior to becoming a civil litigator, Eaton served as an assistant criminal prosecutor.

Lombardo is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Government Relations & Lobbying Departments, where she advises clients regarding employment and health law regulations, government contracts, and trade secrets. She has tried jury and bench trials, and advocated for clients in appellate matters and before administrative tribunals.

Lombardo holds bachelor’s degrees from Boise State University in political science and history and received her Juris Doctor from George Mason University while working full time on Capitol Hill and for local Virginia attorneys.

Prior to law school, she worked on Capitol Hill for Idaho members of both the United States Senate and House of Representatives.