John Regetz is president, Mike Ennis vice president at Bannock Development Corp.

John Regetz was named president and CEO of Bannock Development Corp. at the group’s January board meeting. Mike Ennis was named vice president of business development. The duties of these offices include retention and expansion of local companies, recruitment of outside primary employers and development of talent base and available industrial sites.

The board of directors also named officers: Brandon Lance as chair; Amy Rhoades as secretary/treasurer; Scott Rasmussen as past president and Rick Phillips as fundraising chair. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and Bannock County Commission Chair Ken Bullock complete the executive board.

New board members include Mary Johnson, co-owner of Pocatello-Chubbuck McDonalds; Jed Crowder, realtor at Re/Max Realty; Lance Buttars, owner of Molinelli’s Jewelers; Art Beery, general manager of Cole Chevrolet; and Jennifer Urchel, co-owner of E-Squared Creative.