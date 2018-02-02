Quantcast
Second set of Idaho Street Townhomes is under construction (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 2, 2018 0

Linen District developer David Hale started construction in November on the second set of Idaho Street Townhomes in downtown Boise on the block between 16th and 17th Street. Hale finished the first set of nine townhomes on that lot in June 2017. The $360,000, two-bedroom townhomes sold out by October, he said. The second set of six ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

