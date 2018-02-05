Bessie Katsilometes joins AARP Idaho Executive Council

Bessie Katsilometes, former dean of Idaho State University-Meridian and Idaho State University-Boise, has joined the AARP Idaho Executive Council. Katsilometes joins returning executive council members Tom Trail of Moscow, Peggy Munson of Boise, Marjean Waford of Pocatello, and Barbara Blasch of Boise.

Katsilometes was employed by Idaho State University for 30 years in a variety of administrative leadership positions. She retired in 2016 as the associate vice president for university programs at ISU Meridian Health Science Center. In 2017, she was appointed by Idaho Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter to serve on the Higher Education Task Force. Katsilometes has served on various boards by gubernatorial appointment including the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, the Governor’s Coordinating Council for Families and Children, and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association Board of Commissioners.

