Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho lawmakers to tackle licensing reform

Idaho lawmakers to tackle licensing reform

By: The Associated Press February 5, 2018 0

The Idaho Statehouse.

The Idaho Statehouse. Idaho lawmakers are creating a committee to tackle professional licensure issues. File photo.

A group of Idaho lawmakers say they will be studying possible changes to the state’s licensing laws by creating their own committee to tackle the issue.

Chairs of the House Business Committee and Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee announced Feb. 5 that they were creating a joint panel to examine licensing regulations for possible streamlining and eliminations.

Idaho’s licensure system has received scrutiny over the years as lawmakers have debated individual licensing board changes. Some of the most heated debates during the 2017 legislative session involved tweaks to state cosmetology licensing from lawmakers who used the argument to criticize government overregulation.

The bill was eventually vetoed, sparking increased calls for licensing reforms.

In May, Lt. Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order directing the state to review Idaho’s occupation licensing requirements and submit suggestions by July. However, lawmakers say they need immediate changes to the state’s 40-year-old licensing system.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo