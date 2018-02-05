Quantcast
Kelci Lucier joins Boise State University as communication and marketing manager

By: IBR Staff February 5, 2018 0

kelci-lucier-copyKelci Lucier has joined Boise State University as a communication and marketing manager in the Division of Extended Studies. She previously worked as the director of communications and higher education at Strategies 360. Her career includes roles in higher education, journalism, communications, and public relations.

Lucier holds a bachelor’s degree in English and comparative literary studies from Occidental College and an master’s degree in higher education administration from Harvard University.

