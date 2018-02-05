Quantcast
Pocatello, Chubbuck join forces to expand to the northeast (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 5, 2018 0

The first new freeway interchange in Pocatello/Chubbuck since the freeways were built will allow for a master-planned community with as many as 10,000 new homes and a technology park of up to 1 million square feet. Touted as the largest public-private partnership Idaho has seen, the Northgate master-planned community is poised to develop 4,500 acres at ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

