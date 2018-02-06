Brian Scott is the new executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District

Brian “Chip” Scott has been appointed executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District by the board of directors. Scott has served as vice president of operations for the Memphis in May International Festival, production director for Bumbershoot, the Seattle Music and Arts Festival; booking and marketing director for an arena in North Carolina and producer of the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

Scott has years of experience in fundraising, project management and public relations, working with the NCAA, NASCAR, The White House, CMA Country Music Festival, and the cities of Winston-Salem and Asheville, North Carolina.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Radford University in Virginia.