David Zinsner appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer at Micron

David Zinsner has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer at Micron. Zinsner succeeds Ernie Maddock, who is retiring from Micron but will remain with the company as an advisor through June.

Zinsner has 20 years of financial and operations experience in the semiconductor and technology industry. He most recently served as president and chief operation officer at Affirmed Networks. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and chief financial officer at Intersil Corp, then senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Analog Devices.