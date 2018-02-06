Mike Sautebin, Melissa Schug promoted at Idaho Independent Bank

Mike Sautebin has been promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager of the Star branch of Idaho Independent Bank (IIB). Sautebin will focus on managing and growing customer relationships while developing a commercial and consumer loan portfolio in Star. Sautebin has 13 years of banking and commercial lending experience.

Melissa Schug has been promoted to assistant vice president and assistant manager of IIB’s cash management department. Schug will focus primarily on merchant services, cash management, and private banking while engaging in sales activities and building business banking relationships. Schug has 10 years of banking experience and is past president of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition Board.