New bill would change Idaho agency appointments

An Idaho House panel has introduced a proposal requiring the heads of three state agencies to serve at the pleasure of the governor rather than their respective boards of directors.

Currently, the directors for the Idaho Department of Correction, Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Transportation Department are appointed and overseen by agency boards.

Under legislation introduced Feb. 5, however, Idaho’s governor would be in charge of appointing directors to those three agencies starting next year. The agencies’ boards would be in charge of determining salary.

Idaho will have a new governor in 2019 because Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is not running for a fourth term.

The House State Affairs panel approved introducing the measure Monday. It must now clear a full hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.