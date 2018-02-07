Quantcast
ASHRAE reaches out to Meridian schools

By: IBR Staff February 7, 2018 0

ASHRAE regional leaders Trent Hunt and Russ Pratt visit with kids and bring donations at Lowell Scott Middle School. Photo courtesy of Randy Reed.

The Idaho chapter of the American Society of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) reached out to two Meridian schools as part of a new program aimed at building awareness for the fields of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning engineering.

Idaho ASHRAE chapter leaders Russ Pratt and Carl Marcum visited  faculty and students in the technical studies and pre-engineering classroom. In addition to the educational talk, Pratt and Marcum brought donations needed by the program to enhance their technical curriculum. This included VEX Robotics Kits and 3D printer kits. ASHRAE leaders visited Victory Middle School in November and Lowell Scott Middle School in January.

