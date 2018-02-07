Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Committee passes minimum wage break for family businesses (access required)

Committee passes minimum wage break for family businesses (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 7, 2018 0

Businesses wishing to hire immediate family members under the same below-minimum wage exemption that farms enjoy are one step closer to their goal. A bill promoting it was passed by the Idaho Legislature’s House Business committee with two dissenting votes. H466, sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg  -- an economist in his day job – would ...

Issue:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo