House passes $200M tax cut plan after exchanging fireworks (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 7, 2018 0

A sweeping $200 million tax cut plan is headed to the Idaho Senate after House lawmakers spent several hours Sept. 7 exchanging accusations and heated remarks while debating the merits of the proposal. "This bill tries to make Idaho more competitive, it helps everyone who pays taxes," said House Majority Mike Moyle, a Republican from Star ...

