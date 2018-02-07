Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho House takes step toward repealing Unfair Sales Act (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 7, 2018 0

If you’ve ever bought a gallon of milk on sale, you could be a scofflaw. But the legal sale of items below cost has moved one step closer. Idaho's Unfair Sales Act outlaws sales of items below cost. There have been efforts in past years to repeal it, but opponents of the law have gotten further ...

