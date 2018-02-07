Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / OPE report slams state nursing home survey team (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 7, 2018 0

After a report harshly critical of the Idaho state nursing home survey team, the division responsible said it is working to address concerns. “A dysfunctional work environment in the nursing home survey team at the Division of Licensing and Certification has significantly contributed to mistrust and fear among nursing home administrators,” noted the Residential Care report, ...

