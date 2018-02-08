Christine Arnold, Taylor Bruun, Kammie Cuneo join Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford

Christine Arnold, Taylor Bruun, and Kammie Cunoe have joined Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford in Boise.

Arnold has 10 years of experience in commercial litigation. At her previous firm, Hollins Law in Irvine, California, Arnold handled cases in areas of law including employment, intellectual property, traditional commercial litigation and bad faith.

Bruun double-majored in philosophy and political science at Boise State University and earned his law degree at University of Michigan Law School.

Cuneo has a scientific background and intellectual property expertise, though she will also practice other areas of commercial law. Cuneo earned an undergraduate and master’s degrees in physics and worked in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office before becoming an attorney. She litigated cases involving patent law at two Washington, D.C. law firms before opening Cuneo PLLC in Boise in 2015. She holds patent prosecution registration from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, allowing her to work both in patent prosecution and intellectual property litigation.