Nikkita White, Rebecca Martin, Michelle Niksich, Jean Plaisted promoted at Community Partnerships of Idaho

Nikkita White has been named the new director of children’s services for Community Partnerships of Idaho in Boise. White most recently was the program director for the nonprofit’s Mountain Home office. White joined Community Partnerships of Idaho in 2013 as a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, where she worked with children in the Mountain Home School District. In 2013, she became the Mountain Home program director.

Rebecca Martin has been promoted to director of operations for Community Partnerships of Idaho. She manages the billing department, facility maintenance department, and safety program and works closely with the finance director and chief operations officer. She has been working for Community Partnerships since 2010.

Michelle Niksich has been promoted to Mountain Home program director for Community Partnerships of Idaho. Niksich has been with Community Partnerships of Idaho since 2013 when she started as a habilitative interventionist. After a year, she was promoted to clinical supervisor over habilitative intervention.

Jean Plaisted has been promoted to human resources director at Community Partnerships of Idaho. She has been with the company since 2004, where she worked in administration in various departments within the company. In 2015 she was promoted to human resource specialist and in 2016 she became the human resource manager. Plaisted oversees recruitment, onboarding, benefits, performance management, and employee leave of absences.