St. Luke’s supports nonprofits

St. Luke’s Health System’s Community Health Improvement Fund provided more than $550,000 in grants for Treasure Valley nonprofits to support a variety of health-related programs and events, including counseling for youth, domestic violence services and diabetes prevention programs.

The 2018 grants include partnerships with:

• Three Boys and Girls Clubs, the Idaho Foodbank, Create Common Good, Treasure Valley YMCA and the Nampa Housing Authority to support the prevention, detection and treatment of obesity and diabetes.

• Ada County Paramedics, Caldwell School District and Women’s and Children’s Alliance to support the prevention, detection and management of mental illness and reduce suicide.

• Faces of Hope, Genesis Community Health, Valley Regional Transit and Ronald McDonald House to improve access to affordable health care and affordable health insurance.

2018 grant recipients

ACHD Commuteride

Ada County Paramedics

Advocates Against Family Violence

American Cancer Society

American Heart Association

American Lung Association in Idaho

Angel Wings Network, Inc.

Assistance League of Boise

Autism Society Treasure Valley

Baby Steps Program at St. Michael’s Cathedral

Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Idaho

Boise Parks and Recreation

Boise Public Schools Education Foundation

Boise State Dance Marathon

Boise State University

Boise Urban Garden School

Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

Boys & Girls Club of Nampa

Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley

Caldwell School District (Sacajawea Elementary)

Camp Rainbow Gold

Canyon County Community Clinic

Cascade School District

Children’s Home Society of Idaho

Community Council of Idaho

Create Common Good

Dravet Syndrome Foundation

Eagle Academy High School

Elderly Opportunity Agency

FA Club

Faces of Hope Foundation

Family Advocates

Genesis Community Health, Inc.

Get it Dunn

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers

Girl Scouts of the Silver Sage

Girls on the Run Idaho, Inc.

Hands of Hope Northwest

Idaho 2 Fly

Idaho Chapter National Hemophilia Foundation

Idaho Foodbank

Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force

Idaho Immunization Coalition

Idaho Voices for Children

Idaho Walk Bike Alliance

Idaho Youth Ranch

Idaho Zoological Society

Jayden DeLuca Foundation

Learning Lab

Legacy Corps / Jannus

Mentoring Network, Inc.

Mercy Housing Northwest-Idaho

Metro Community Services, Inc.

Mountain Home Parks and Recreation

Mountain Home School District

Mountain Home Senior Citizen Center

Nampa Family Justice Center

Nampa Housing Authority

Nampa School District

National MS Society

Neighborhood Housing Services

One Stone

Oregon Food Bank

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Project Healing Waters-Boise

Recreation Unlimited, Inc.

Reel Recovery

Ride for Joy

River Discovery

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho

Salmon River Senior Citizens

Salvation Army of Boise

Salvation Army of Nampa

Snake River Stampede

Southwest District Health

Special Olympics Idaho

Surviving Hearts

Susan G Komen Idaho Montana

Terry Reilly Health Services

Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure

Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery

Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association

Treasure Valley Food Coalition

Treasure Valley YMCA

Valley Regional Transit

Vallivue School District (Ridgevue High School)

Wish Granters

Women’s and Children’s Alliance

Witco, Inc.