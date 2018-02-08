St. Luke’s supports nonprofits

St. Luke’s Health System’s Community Health Improvement Fund provided more than $550,000 in grants for Treasure Valley nonprofits to support a variety of health-related programs and events, including counseling for youth, domestic violence services and diabetes prevention programs.
The 2018 grants include partnerships with:
• Three Boys and Girls Clubs, the Idaho Foodbank, Create Common Good, Treasure Valley YMCA and the Nampa Housing Authority to support the prevention, detection and treatment of obesity and diabetes.
• Ada County Paramedics, Caldwell School District and Women’s and Children’s Alliance to support the prevention, detection and management of mental illness and reduce suicide.
• Faces of Hope, Genesis Community Health, Valley Regional Transit and Ronald McDonald House to improve access to affordable health care and affordable health insurance.
2018 grant recipients
ACHD Commuteride
Ada County Paramedics
Advocates Against Family Violence
American Cancer Society
American Heart Association
American Lung Association in Idaho
Angel Wings Network, Inc.
Assistance League of Boise
Autism Society Treasure Valley
Baby Steps Program at St. Michael’s Cathedral
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Idaho
Boise Parks and Recreation
Boise Public Schools Education Foundation
Boise State Dance Marathon
Boise State University
Boise Urban Garden School
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County
Boys & Girls Club of Nampa
Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley
Caldwell School District (Sacajawea Elementary)
Camp Rainbow Gold
Canyon County Community Clinic
Cascade School District
Children’s Home Society of Idaho
Community Council of Idaho
Create Common Good
Dravet Syndrome Foundation
Eagle Academy High School
Elderly Opportunity Agency
FA Club
Faces of Hope Foundation
Family Advocates
Genesis Community Health, Inc.
Get it Dunn
Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers
Girl Scouts of the Silver Sage
Girls on the Run Idaho, Inc.
Hands of Hope Northwest
Idaho 2 Fly
Idaho Chapter National Hemophilia Foundation
Idaho Foodbank
Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force
Idaho Immunization Coalition
Idaho Voices for Children
Idaho Walk Bike Alliance
Idaho Youth Ranch
Idaho Zoological Society
Jayden DeLuca Foundation
Learning Lab
Legacy Corps / Jannus
Mentoring Network, Inc.
Mercy Housing Northwest-Idaho
Metro Community Services, Inc.
Mountain Home Parks and Recreation
Mountain Home School District
Mountain Home Senior Citizen Center
Nampa Family Justice Center
Nampa Housing Authority
Nampa School District
National MS Society
Neighborhood Housing Services
One Stone
Oregon Food Bank
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Project Healing Waters-Boise
Recreation Unlimited, Inc.
Reel Recovery
Ride for Joy
River Discovery
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho
Salmon River Senior Citizens
Salvation Army of Boise
Salvation Army of Nampa
Snake River Stampede
Southwest District Health
Special Olympics Idaho
Surviving Hearts
Susan G Komen Idaho Montana
Terry Reilly Health Services
Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure
Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery
Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association
Treasure Valley Food Coalition
Treasure Valley YMCA
Valley Regional Transit
Vallivue School District (Ridgevue High School)
Wish Granters
Women’s and Children’s Alliance
Witco, Inc.