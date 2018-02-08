Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / The art of saying no (access required)

The art of saying no (access required)

By: Christian Steinbrecher February 8, 2018 0

The capital projects business requires a lot of communication and interaction. There’s a continuing interaction between all parties in a project, from the initial phases of the design, in construction and all the way through commissioning. There are many contacts between different firms and people to obtain information or to solicit proposals for services. In ...

About Christian Steinbrecher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo