Idaho's January revenues come in above forecast

Idaho's January revenues come in above forecast

By: Sharon Fisher February 9, 2018 0

Good economic news for Idaho continued in January, according to the monthly Idaho General Fund Revenue Report, produced by the Division of Financial Management in the governor’s office. January General Fund collections were $449.2 million, or $87.1 million above the revised forecast of $362.1 million – a 24.1 percent increase. The increase was largely due to increases ...

