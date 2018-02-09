Post Falls railroad crossing upgraded following fatal wreck

A railroad crossing in a northern Idaho city has been upgraded with additional safety features nearly a year after a wreck between a car and train caused the death of a 15-year-old girl.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the Union Pacific crossing at Spokane Street in Post Falls has been equipped with $925,000 in safety features, including bells, flashing lights and lighted gates.

Another crossing in Post Falls on Grange Avenue received $564,000 in upgrades. Officials are coordinating efforts among railroad companies and state and federal agencies to also upgrade a crossing in Athol.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, 29 wrecks between trains and cars were recorded in Kootenai County over the last decade. The wrecks resulted in six deaths, including that of Mikelli Villasenor in Post Falls.