Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Robin Johnson to direct journalism studies at University of Idaho

Robin Johnson to direct journalism studies at University of Idaho

By: IBR Staff February 9, 2018 0

robin-johnson-copyRobin Johnson has been appointed director of the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho.

Johnson holds a doctorate degree in mass communication from the University of Iowa and serves as an associate professor at Sam Houston State University in the Department of Mass Communication. His research focuses on gender, technology, labor and digital media. In addition to his teaching and research roles, Johnson serves as the department’s graduate program coordinator and multiplatform journalism track coordinator.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo