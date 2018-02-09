Quantcast
Vacasa acquires Accommodation Services in McCall (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 9, 2018 0

Vacasa, the Portland-based vacation property management firm, on Feb. 6 acquired Accommodation Services in McCall and its 75 short-term rental home accounts. The acquisition more than doubles Vacasa’s presence in McCall to 130 privately owned vacation homes that it manages and provides housekeeping for. Vacasa, established in 2009, has managed vacation homes in McCall since 2013. Vacasa ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

