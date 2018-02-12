Bill would create fraud and abuse investigator in Idaho

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett is backing legislation that would create a new office to investigate concerns about government fraud, waste or abuse.

Stennett, a Democrat from Ketchum, pitched the idea to the Senate State Affairs Committee on Feb. 12. The panel agreed to introduce the proposal, but a full hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Similar proposals have failed to advance in Idaho’s Republican-dominant Legislature due to concerns from some lawmakers that the office is unnecessary and would attract unfounded political accusations.

Supporters counter that currently there is nowhere for state employees or citizens to go if they have complaints regarding corruption.

If approved, the inspector general would be appointed to a six-year term and the position would be housed in the governor’s office.

The plan to implement the new office is estimated to cost $350,000 per year.