Kristin Armstrong Savola, 2017 Woman of the Year, director of community health, St. Luke's Health System

By: Jeanne Huff February 13, 2018 0

It may surprise you to know that Kristin Armstrong, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in bicycle racing, didn’t start racing until the age of 29. “As a kid, my banana seat bicycle was just to get to my friend’s house,” she says. Her history-making back- to-back-to-back turn at the top of the road racing heap ...

