Caitlin DeRocher, David Goretoy, Brent Jones join Tamarack Grove Engineering

By: IBR Staff February 14, 2018 0

Caitlin DeRocher and David Goretoy have joined Tamarack Grove Engineering after passing Idaho’s Fundamentals of Engineering examination with an emphasis on civil engineering. DeRocher has two years of industry experience and specializes in residential structural engineering.

Goretoy has five years of experience and specializes in residential structural engineering.

Brent Jones is the new director of business development and public relations at Tamarack Grove. Jones previously served as the worship pastor at River Valley Church in Boise for 14 years, organizing and overseeing major events, volunteer teams, community outreach, international outreach, weekend services and major facility renovations.

