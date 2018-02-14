Quantcast
Seeking less regulation, California manufacturer plans move to Weiser



By: Anne Wallace Allen February 14, 2018

The president of a metal booth manufacturing company in Oroville, California has purchased a long-abandoned feedlot in Weiser with plans to move his business to Idaho within the next few years. Carl Hagan’s AFC Finishing Systems has about 45 employees, about half of whom surprised Hagan by saying they would be willing to relocate to Idaho ...

