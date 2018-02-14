Quantcast
CBC Advisors will handle leasing at Pocatello’s Northgate development (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 14, 2018 0

Salt Lake City-based Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors has signed on as the exclusive commercial sales and leasing agent for the massive mixed-use Northgate development slated for Pocatello and Chubbuck. The 4,500-acre Northgate project could ultimately involve 10,000 homes and a 1 million-square-foot tech park, but first Millennial Development Partners managing partner Buck Swaney is starting with ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

