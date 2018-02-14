Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Number of public companies has dropped (access required)

Number of public companies has dropped (access required)

By: Claude Solnik February 14, 2018 0

The nation has fewer public companies than a few years or a decade ago. The number of publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges peaked at 8,000 in 1996, before dropping through mergers and de-listings to roughly 5,300 by 2003 and about 4,400 by 2016. And the number of IPOs of at least $50 million has dwindled ...

About Claude Solnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo