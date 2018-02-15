Amy Bowman is the new communication manager for the City of Nampa

Amy Bowman has been selected by Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling to serve as the city’s communications manager, effective Feb. 19. Bowman now serves as the director of operations at the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and primarily handles the event coordination and marketing for the organization. Bowman holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University.

As communication manager, Bowman will report to Chief of Staff Bobby Sanchez, and will serve as the central source of information for media relations (with the exception of public safety), and will develop and manage city branding, communication plans, website, social media and marketing.