Bill would require tax increase estimates in bond elections

An eastern Idaho lawmaker says election ballots should include property tax increase estimates for all bond proposals.

Republican Rep. Ron Nate of Rexburg said Feb. 15 his bill provides voters with valuable information when deciding whether or not to approve a bond.

The bill would require counties to include the term of the bond and the estimated average tax increases per $100,000 of property value if the bond passes.

However, election officials warn that making ballots longer by adding more language will likely increase the number of people who ignore voting on bonds altogether.

Roughly 25 percent of voters already don’t vote in bond elections due to the bond’s usual placement at the bottom of the ballot.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee agreed to advance HB 560 to the House floor with just Democratic voters opposing.