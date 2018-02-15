Quantcast
DDR sells Nampa Gateway and Meridian Crossroads shopping centers (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 15, 2018 0

DDR Corp. of Beechwood, Ohio, has divested itself of both of the prominent Treasure Valley shopping centers that it built and owned for many years. Pine Tree LLC of Northbrook, Illinois, in partnership with a U.S. state pension fund, acquired the 527,000-square-foot Meridian Crossroads shopping center on Feb. 8 at Idaho’s busiest intersection, Fairview Avenue and ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

