Erin McCandless promoted to director of development and community relations at Create Common Good

Erin McCandless has been promoted to director of development and community relations at Create Common Good. McCandless is responsible for all grant writing, external communication, and event coordination.

McCandless previously was the community engagement and development manager at CCG. She has 15 years of experience in management, marketing and customer relations. In addition to her work at CCG, she serves on the board of directors for the Idaho chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and is president-elect of the Idaho Parent Teacher Association, which she has been involved in for seven years. McCandless holds a bachelor’s degree in specialized studies: peace and conflict studies with a minor in history from Ohio University – Athens.