Jayco RV will expand by 235,000 square feet in Twin Falls

Recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco Inc. started moving earth in January for a 235,000-square-foot expansion in Twin Falls that will enable the Middlebury, Indiana company to more than double its Idaho employee count to 525 by the end of the year.

The expansion would elevate Jayco into the Top 10 of the largest private employers in Twin Falls, said Jan Roeser, an Idaho Department of Labor regional economist.

Jayco arrived in Twin Falls in 2005 and now has a 154,000-square-foot plant with 225 employees, said Renee Jones, the company’s marketing director.

The expansion should be complete in mid-2018, she said.

The three other Jayco campuses are all in Indiana, in Middlebury, Topeka and Shipshewana.

The Twin Falls plant produces predominantly Jay Flight RVs that are distributed throughout the western states and Canada, Jones said.

The general contractor is Van Auker Companies of Meridian. No specific architect is credited, Jones said. She declined to disclose construction costs.

Jayco is a subsidiary of Elkhart, Indiana-based Thor Industries, which owns 17 recreational vehicle companies. Thor also owns Heartland Recreational Vehicles, which acquired a 248,000-square foot former Micron facility in Nampa in 2015 to manufacture RVs for distribution in western states.