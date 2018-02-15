Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Markus Green, Michelle McDonald join T-O Engineers in Meridian

Markus Green, Michelle McDonald join T-O Engineers in Meridian

By: IBR Staff February 15, 2018 0

Markus Green

Markus Green

Markus Green has joined T-O Engineers as a project manager. He will split his time between T-O’s aviation and transportation groups in the Meridian office. Green is a graduate of the University of Idaho. He previously worked for Central Paving before deciding to get back into consulting and joining T-O Engineers. His project experience includes the Connecting Idaho projects for the Idaho Transportation Department and numerous projects at Boise Airport.

Michelle McDonald

Michelle McDonald

Michelle McDonald has rejoined the T-O team in the Meridian office to help out with transportation projects. She is a graduate of Boise State University. McDonald also serves as vice president of the Southern Idaho section of American Society of Civil Engineers.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo