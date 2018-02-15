Markus Green, Michelle McDonald join T-O Engineers in Meridian

Markus Green has joined T-O Engineers as a project manager. He will split his time between T-O’s aviation and transportation groups in the Meridian office. Green is a graduate of the University of Idaho. He previously worked for Central Paving before deciding to get back into consulting and joining T-O Engineers. His project experience includes the Connecting Idaho projects for the Idaho Transportation Department and numerous projects at Boise Airport.

Michelle McDonald has rejoined the T-O team in the Meridian office to help out with transportation projects. She is a graduate of Boise State University. McDonald also serves as vice president of the Southern Idaho section of American Society of Civil Engineers.