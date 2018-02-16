Quantcast
Darren Milton, Lindsay O’Neil promoted at KeyBank Idaho

February 16, 2018

Darren Milton

Darren Milton

Darren Milton has been promoted to payments advisor for enterprise commercial payments at KeyBank Idaho. Milton has 20 years of experience in consultative sales, business development and account management. He joined KeyBank in 2017 as a regional sales executive in merchant services. Prior to that, he held various positions of increasing responsibilities for a variety of banks in Idaho and Washington. Milton holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Idaho.

Lindsay O'Neil

Lindsay O'Neil

Lindsay O’Neil has been promoted to associate relationship manager at KeyBank Idaho. O’Neil has 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, customer relations and finance. O’Neil joined KeyBank in 2016 as a personal banker. Previously, she held various positions of increasing responsibility with Buy Idaho Inc., Alarm Star and Engelmann Construction.

