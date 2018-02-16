Darren Milton, Lindsay O’Neil promoted at KeyBank Idaho

Darren Milton has been promoted to payments advisor for enterprise commercial payments at KeyBank Idaho. Milton has 20 years of experience in consultative sales, business development and account management. He joined KeyBank in 2017 as a regional sales executive in merchant services. Prior to that, he held various positions of increasing responsibilities for a variety of banks in Idaho and Washington. Milton holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Idaho.

Lindsay O’Neil has been promoted to associate relationship manager at KeyBank Idaho. O’Neil has 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, customer relations and finance. O’Neil joined KeyBank in 2016 as a personal banker. Previously, she held various positions of increasing responsibility with Buy Idaho Inc., Alarm Star and Engelmann Construction.