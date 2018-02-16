Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho updates its workforce development plan (access required)

Idaho updates its workforce development plan (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 16, 2018 0

If you have an opinion on Idaho workforce development, the Idaho Workforce Council wants to hear from you. The council is updating the 2016-2019 Idaho Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act state plan. The federal government requires the state to update its plan every two years as a condition for receiving federal funding for workforce development, said ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo