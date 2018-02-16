Quantcast
International architect to design new Boise main library

International architect to design new Boise main library

By: Teya Vitu February 16, 2018 0

The architect of the 15-year-old Salt Lake City main library and Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City – both signature landmarks – will provide the conceptual building design for the new Boise Main Library. The Boise City Council on Feb. 13 hired the international Safdie Architects for a 12-week, $495,000 contract to draw ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

