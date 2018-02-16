Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 2.16.18 (access required)

Roundup 2.16.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 16, 2018 0

Gateway Mortgage leased 2,385 square feet at 3067 E. Copper Point Drive, Suite 110, in Meridian. Brii Mason of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the landlord and Chris Novak of KW Commercial and Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Kris McBride, CST and Health E. Options LLC leased 1,500 square feet at 1801 N. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo