Amanda Brandel joins Orion Integration Group as a strategic account manager

Amanda Brandel joins Orion Integration Group as a strategic account manager

February 19, 2018

amanda-brandel-copyAmanda Brandel joined Orion Integration Group as a strategic account manager. Brandel has seven years of experience working at Cisco Systems as an operations sales administrator. She also has experience working as an events coordinator and collaboration adoption specialist with CompuNet, a local engineering firm. Brandel holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Idaho.

