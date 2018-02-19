Canyon County appoints noxious weed superintendent

A.J. Mondor has been appointed Canyon County noxious weed superintendent and pest district director. Mondor replaces Jim Martell, who is retiring at the end of February after 20 years leading the department.

Mondor has 12 years of experience working with federal, state, and private weed abatement, most recently serving as senior lands resource specialist for the Idaho Department of Lands. Before joining the Department of Lands in 2014, Mondor worked as the noxious weed coordinator for the St. Joe Ranger District in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.

Mondor holds an associate’s degree from Boise State University and a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology and management from the University of Idaho.